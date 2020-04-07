Death announced of Gertie Cooke (nee Byrne) Iona Avenue, Thurles

Sister of the late Mickey 'The Rattler' Byrne, Gertie was well known throughout County Tipperary.

There is great sadness in Thurles this evening following news of the passing in the early hours of this morning, of Gertie Cooke, Iona Avenue, Thurles.

Wife of highly regarded retired builder Liam Cooke, Gertie (nee Byrne) was well known throughout the county having spent many years following the exploits of Thurles Sarsfields and her brother Mickey 'Rattler' Byrne. She was also a great supporter of Tipperary and together with her husband and their family, they attended many games down through the years.

Gertie, a lady with a wicked sense of humour, a tremendous conversationalist and great company, was also a great community lady and gave of her time to many groups and organisations. She had been in failing health for a number of years and was more-or-less confined to home in recent times. However, her sudden passing having been briefly hospitalised in South Tipperary General Hospital, has come as a huge blow to Liam, their daughters Karen and Denise, grandchildren, the extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her beloved son Bill.

Funeral arrangements in accordance with current restrictions will be made later.

May she rest in peace.