Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles and Holycross Abbey will be the focal points for Archdiocese Easter ceremonies

The Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles and Holycross Abbey will be the Archdiocesan focal points of Easter celebrations in Cashel and Emly over the next few days commencing with Mass of the Lord's Supper tonight (Holy Thursday).

Many parishes throughout the Archdiocese are live streaming ceremonies, Mass and funerals on websites and on Facebook pages in order to keep the faithful in touch during these very strange times.

However, the Cathedral of the Assumption which is the principle Church of the Archdiocese, and Holycross Abbey, which is often referred to as the spiritual hub of the Archdiocese, will attract many viewers to the ceremonies with Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday all featuring in the line-up of streamed celebrations.

At the Cathedral of the Assumption on www.thurlesparish.ie Mass of the Lord's Supper tonight will be celebrated at 7:00pm - the same time as it will be celebrated in Holycross Abbey and broadcast on the Holycross Ballycahill parish Facebook page. There will also be Prayer from the Garden of Gethsemane from the Cathedral at 9:00pm.

The Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles

On Good Friday, The Lords Passion will be broadcast at 3:00pm in both locations, and Stations of the Cross will be live from Thurles at 7:00pm and from Holycross Abbey at 8:00pm. Veneration of the Cross will also take place during the Passion ceremony so anybody who has a crucifix at home will be able to use it for the veneration segment.

Easter Saturday Vigil Mass will be streamed from the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7:00pm and on Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral will be at 11:00am, while Holycross Abbey will be at 10:00am.

Masses/ funerals will continue in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions throughout the Archdiocese after the Easter ceremonies.