Bagatelle fundraising concert for Cathedral Re-Roofing is cancelled

Legendary Irish band Bagatelle were due to play in the Premier Hall on Saturday June 6 in a concert arranged by the Moyne Road Residents Association.



This was planned as a fundraising event in aid of the Cathedral reroofing project. Unfortunately due to Covid 19 this event has been postponed and a new date will be arranged in line with public health advice. It is a great disappointment to all involved that this event has to be postponed however it will take place at a later date when it is safe for everybody.



Tommy Barrett Chairman of the Moyne Road Residents Association spoke to the Tipperary Star about this event : “Bagatelle are renowned as one of Ireland's greatest bands with many classic songs such as Summer in Dublin, Second Violin, Trump Card, Streets of New York, Boston Rose and many more. Bagatelle were looking forward to playing in Thurles and they have many memories of playing here over the years. The band inform me that while they are off the road from touring they are busy writing a book detailing their successful music career that will be on sale in the coming months.



“This was to be a charity concert to help with the costs involved in the reroofing of our beautiful Cathedral. We are looking forward to holding this concert hopefully in the coming months.”