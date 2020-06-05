Ryans Cleaning offering new waste services across the Premier County

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many Tipperary businesses have had to change how they do business as we all adjust to our ‘new normal’. Ryans Cleaning’s schedule for business for the remainder of 2020 has been ground to a halt, as the events and festival scene has been severely restricted due to COVID-19. Many would be forgiven for embracing retirement and deciding to pack it all in as they observe the company they have grown for over 30 years to be the highly successful enterprise it is today with clients in Ireland, UK and mainland Europe but not Pat Ryan and his family. They have pivoted and launched a suite of new service offerings in order to get their people back to work and keep the business moving forward during these unprecedented times.



Today, Ryans Cleaning based in Thurles are delighted to announce their new skip hire, property clearance and fly-tipping clearance services to customers across the Premier County and beyond. The services will be available to domestic, commercial and public sector clients with customised solutions to suit the specific requirements of each job. Whether it is an attic, garage, garden or office clear out, a corona spring clean, home renovation or indeed a large scale construction and demolition job, Ryans Cleaning have skips to meet your needs.



Home and office clearances by lorry and van are also proving popular nationwide. Ryans Cleaning are offering this service with or without a dedicated team of fully trained and insured Ryans Cleaning staff to help with the heavy clean up and ensure you are recycling as much as possible. The service is professional, efficient, convenient and cost-effective.



Fly-tipping is both an eyesore and hazardous and Ryans Cleaning has a dedicated team and fleet of vehicles ready to offer fly-tipping clearance services countywide to private landowners, corporates and local authorities. Their expert team will clear the waste efficiently and safely, using their expert know-how to ensure minimum waste if any reaches landfill and that everything else is recycled.



CEO, Pat Ryan said “This year we would be doing well to maintain even 10% of our traditional events and venue cleaning business. We are fortunate to see racing resuming behind closed doors next week, Dublin Zoo is back open now and the Premier League in the UK and other non-contact sports are following suit also which is fantastic, however, our business model and all of our forecasts for 2020 and more than likely beyond that are out the window. We had to diversify and pivot the business to keep our name above the door and get our valued employees back to work as soon as we possibly could and with the support the Tipperary people we have high hopes for getting on with it and back to business.”



With over 30 years’ experience in the cleaning and waste industry, Ryans Cleaning know how important transparency is, providing documentation as well as performance reporting as required by clients. Ryans Cleaning are offering all the professionalism of a large company, with the customer service and attention of a family-run business, which is why they are leading the way in cleaning up unauthorised waste in County Tipperary. For further information visit www.ryanscleaning.ie.