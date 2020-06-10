Cllr Jim Ryan angry as traffic wardens back on the beat in Tipperary

Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan expressed his anger at a meeting of the local authority, that traffic wardens across the Premier County were back placing tickets on cars, once town centres were re-opened.



Speaking at the monthly meeting of the council in Clonmel, Cllr Ryan said that he could not believe that the wardens were placing tickets on cars in town centres at a time when every encouragement and help is needed to get businesses back up and running, and shoppers spending their money locally.

Independent Cllr Jim Ryan

“Business people are very disappointed by this action from Tipperary County Council. I appreciate that we as a council are under pressure for funds, but so too are business people who are trying to get the local economy kickstarted,” he said.



However CEO of the council, Mr Joe MacGrath said that some form of enforcement if required and necessary to keep town centres moving. There had been complaints of vehicles parking for hours on end, and indeed, all day long, in some spots in the town centre, as well as much irregular parking - this is of benefit to nobody, he said, and action was necessary.