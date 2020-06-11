Thurles Musical Society confirms show is postponed until 2021

Thurles Musical Society, having postponed their 2020 production of Made in Dagenham earlier in March, has now confirmed that the show will not run until March 2021.



In a letter to members and cast this week, the committee outlined the initial hopes of staging the show before the end of 2020. However, that is now not possible and the society has secured the rights for the show in The Premier Hall from March 23 2021.



“As you are all aware our rehearsals came to a sudden end mid March,” the letter read.

“While we had all hoped we could stage Made In Dagenham this year, it has become very clear to us that this is now not a possibility. The committee has made the very difficult decision to postpone until March 2021. Fortunately, we have been able to secure the rights for next year. So we look forward to welcoming back our Director, Oliver Hurley and hopefully all of you too, for Made In Dagenham in March 2021,” the letter said.



And, having embarked upon online booking for the first time this year, the committee had a message for anyone who may have gone down this route.

“If you, your family or friends have booked tickets, please note that your booking is secure. If a booking needs to be amended this can be accommodated by contacting a committee member,” the Society has said.

Cast members have also been asked to return any Holiday Draw Tickets, sold and unsold, to Hickey's Pharmacy, Liberty Square, Thurles so that these too can be dealt with.



“Please enclose tickets and money in an envelope marked with Thurles Musical Society and your name by June 12. All sold tickets will be honoured in our holiday draw raffle next year.

Anyone who may have ordered a hoodie will be contacted very soon by a committee member to sort out the order

There was also a message to the many sponsors, patrons, advertisers and supporters, who have had to close during this time and are slowly reopening their businesses right now .



“These people have been very generous to us as a Society over the years, and it is now our turn to return their generosity by supporting them as they reopen.



“Please, if you are in a position to support our local sponsors, advertisers, night sponsors and patrons in any way, please keep them in mind, because without them we couldn't put on our shows,” the letter from the committee reads.