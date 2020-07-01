A big thank you to Tipperary from Hospice

Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, would like to thank the Tipperary public for your support and generosity on the 30th anniversary of Hospice Sunflower Days.

The virtual fundraising drive was well supported nationwide but raised on average 85% less than the traditional annual event. The public are being invited to continue to ‘share the sunshine’, with www.togetherforhospice.ie open for donations, big or small, which will go directly to your chosen local hospice.



Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones. Funds raised through the campaign are used to directly support hospices and specialist palliative home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.



Sinaida Jansen, South Tipperary Hospice commented, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their support on our 30th annual Hospice Sunflower Days. Hospice Sunflowers Days is our flagship national on street collection during the year and the cancellation of our on-street collection was a major loss for South Tipperary Hospice. We are calling on the public to continue to support us via www.togetherforhospice.ie and make a real difference to their local hospice. It is vital that people know that every cent raised locally, stays locally”.



To share the sunshine, please visit www.togetherforhospice.ie to make a donation to your local hospice service. Alternatively, you can make a donation by texting ‘SUN’ to 50300 to donate €4 to support local hospice groups across Ireland. Texts cost €4. Hospice Sunflower Days will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.