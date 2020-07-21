Services will resume at St Mary's Thurles on a phased basis

Services have been curtailed at the centre for some time due to Covid-19

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has confirmed that services at St. Mary’s Hospital in Thurles are expected to be gradually re-introduced over the coming weeks, including Shannondoc, dental services and the births, deaths and marriages office.

“I have been making representations to the department of health to seek clarity on when these essential services will reopen and I am delighted to announce they will begin this process soon," the T.D. said.

“Dental services are due to reopen from the beginning of September, with the situation regarding Shannondoc under constant review. It is believed these services will recommence within the same timeframe. As with the Births, Deaths and Marriages office, I understand they will reopen on September 1st," the deputy continued.

“I want to say a big thank you to all involved in the recommencement of these essential services after numerous queries into my office. In the wake of COVID-19 and our recovery, the people of Thurles and surrounding areas, myself included, will be happy to see the gradual resumption of these facilities," he concluded.