Thurles Leisure Centre to remain closed until Aug 31

The closure of Thurles Leisure Centre in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a great disappointment for all facility users and staff, a statement from the Board of the centre has revealed.



Although the Government has indicated that pools can now reopen, the safeguards needed to protect customers and staff from the impacts of the virus means that Thurles Leisure Centre cannot return to full capacity for the foreseeable future. This has significant implications for the pool’s finances.



The Board of the company has met to consider the situation and has reluctantly decided to postpone the opening of the pool until August 31.



In the meantime, the Board is hopeful that the stimulus package promised by the Government for July will contain adequate financial supports to address the deficit in income that the facility is inevitably facing.



The Board will also be considering other possible means to address the unavoidable drop in income. Patrons should note that the Board has always operated within very tight financial margins and do not have reserve funds to get the facility out of this situation.



They are therefore asking for the support of the people of Thurles and surrounding areas to contact local and national elected representatives to lobby Central Government for the necessary supports to keep your leisure centre in operation.

Thurles Leisure Centre is not the only facility affected. Ireland Active, a representative group of the leisure, health and fitness industry has indicated that as many as 12,000 jobs in the fitness and leisure industry are at risk as a result of the ongoing restrictions. They have lobbied Government in relation to the proposed stimulus package, and further details of their suggestions can be viewed on their website at www.irelandactive.ie



Urgent action is required to ensure that facilities such as Thurles Leisure Centre are fully supported in the stimulus package and the Board would ask you to add your voice to the call. Facilities such as Thurles Leisure Centre are vital for the social and amenity needs of the town and need your support at this critical time.