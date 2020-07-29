Moyne Road, Thurles gets new bug hotel

Despite the inclement weather, large numbers gathered for the introduction of a Bug Hotel on the green in Moyne Road, Thurles on Wednesday July 22.



In addition to the local residents, also in attendance were Ann-Marie Clifford of the Environmental Section, Tipperary County Council and Councillor Jim Ryan, Vice-Chairman of Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea District Council.



Local resident, Noel Byrne spoke at length about the benefits of having a Bug Hotel and what it meant to the Environment. In addition he hoped that the local children in the estate and beyond would play their part in enhancing this initiative while at the same time create more awareness of what a Bug Hotel stands for.



He also thanked other residents namely, John Moroney, Mickey Browne, Michael Mulhare, Margaret Byrne, the local Council and the ESB for their cooperation in making this project possible.



Councillor Jim Ryan, praised all those associated with this venture and pointed out how proud he was to be associated with it. He outlined the positivity that a project like this helps bring a Community together and enables children to get involved. He went on to say that he hoped that this project would encourage other estates and towns to adopt similar projects. In addition, he stressed how important the Environment is to our everyday lives and thanked Ann-Marie Clifford for attending on behalf of Tipperary County Council.



On a lighter note in summing up, he was fully confident that this would be one Hotel that Covid-19 would not be shutting down!



On her first visit to Moyne Road, Ann-Marie Clifford of Tipperary County Council complimented everybody in the estate on the excellent array of flowers that welcomed her. Again she reiterated how lovely it was to see all the children engaging in this project and pointed out to all those present that this type of Bug Hotel is the way forward. She hoped that small projects like this would eventually grow and make a difference to the Environment. In summing up she wished everyone the best and going forward that they will be only too delighted to assist this project in any way possible.



It was great to see in attendance both Micheál Loughnane and Bridin O’Gorman who have resided in Moyne Road from day one. Bridin said that the event brought back many happy memories from years ago to see so many children playing on the green areas and congratulated all those that helped make the day possible.