Cllr Jim Ryan wants flashing traffic lights at Lognafola, Thurles

Independent Thurles based Cllr Jim Ryan has called for traffic calming measures or flashing speed signs to be installed at Lognafola, Thurles where speeding has become a problem.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, Cllr Ryan also suggested a pedestrian crossing for the area having been contacted by a number of people about traffic problems in the area.

Traffic calming measures would be a last resort according to District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy who said that contact will be made with the Gardai about the issue.

"We need to do something about the speed of traffic anyway, because I have seen it for myself and it is very dangerous there with people coming down off the hill along the straight stretch of road," Cllr Ryan said. Lognafola is the straight stretch of roadway between Mitchel Street and Loughtagalla leading to St Patrick's Cemetery in Thurles.