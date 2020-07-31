Cllr Peter Ryan urges local authority to identify and develop local walkways

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan has urged officials of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council to sit down and discuss the potential development of a series of walkways and cycle paths through the district.

Speaking at a meeting of the local authority, Cllr Ryan said that the council should be pro-active in this regard and added that having a series of walkways and routes would be very good for the Tipperary brand and would help to bring tourists to the area. It would also be brilliant for the mental health of locals, he said, as getting out and about, and active is a major health benefit.

Cllr Ryan, a talented paralympian paracyclist, said that he is willing to get actively involved in the process and said that he would love the opportunity to sit down and discuss the issues with officials.