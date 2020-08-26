Deputy Cahill confident Thurles Leisure Centre will re-open on August 31

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. is confident that funding will be available to secure the continued operation of Thurles Leisure Centre, with the centre due to re-open on August 31 st to the public.

The Fianna Fail Deputy made the remarks after liaising with the centre’s board and Department of Sport.

“I spoke with Minister Jack Chambers and he made it clear to me that funding would be available under the recent announcement from Minister Catherine Martin, with €2.5million made available for community swimming pools across the country. This will be administered by Sports Ireland”, the Deputy said.

“It is my hope that we can speed up the process ofgetting these funds released and so guarantee the continued operation of the centre towards the end of the year. I will maintain pressure on this and continue liaising with the board of the centre to ensure this is the case. For now, I am glad to see the centre re- opening next week and I wish them the best of luck with this”, the Deputy concluded.