Great joy in Thurles as Jayson Molumby is named in Irish squad

There is great joy and celebration in Thurles this week as Brighton footballer Jayson Molumby has been named in Stephen Kenny's Irish senior squad for the first time for the UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.



This is the new Manager's first senior squad announcement and he has included his u-21 midfield star alongside Gortnahoe Glengoole's Shane Long, whose impressive form for Southampton earned him a recall.



Jayson's father, the late Darren, who played soccer for Peake Villa and GAA with Dúrlas Óg and Thurles Sarsfields, is from Butler Avenue, Thurles where there has been great celebration in the local homestead - Jayson's grandparents Willie and Joan are as proud as punch of the achievements of their grandson.



Thurles football enthusiasts have watched Jaysons career take off in recent seasons - he signed a new three and a half year deal with Brighton and Hove Albion back in March and has made considerable progress since, resulting in him being selected by Stephen Kenny for the Irish senior team - a magnificent achievement in itself. He had been on loan at Milwall for a time and really developed into a brilliant player during that spell, before returning to Brighton to continue his career with his own club.

Born in Cappoquin, County Waterford, he played youth football with Villa FC, Railway Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made his debut in the EFL Cup.



Jayson is regarded as one of the brightest up-coming 'home-grown' stars in the Premier League and was being atched very closely by many other Premier League clubs, before he signed the new contract back in March.

Thurles people will watch with great interest to hopefully see him in action for the Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday September 3.