Cllr Sean Ryan questions River Suir water quality
The River Suir water quality is tested once a month
From a meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council
Fianna Fail Cllr Sean Ryan has questioned if the River Suir water has been sampled and analysed for quality in recent times as there appears to be a lot of green algae in it.
Speaking at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council this week, Cllr Ryan said that there were concerns over the appearance of the river.
Above: FF Councillor Sean Ryan
He was informed that water quality river is tested once a month and a number unauthorised discharges had been detected.
The river will continue to be monitored, he was informed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on