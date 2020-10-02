Cllr Sean Ryan questions River Suir water quality

Fianna Fail Cllr Sean Ryan has questioned if the River Suir water has been sampled and analysed for quality in recent times as there appears to be a lot of green algae in it.

Speaking at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council this week, Cllr Ryan said that there were concerns over the appearance of the river.

Above: FF Councillor Sean Ryan

He was informed that water quality river is tested once a month and a number unauthorised discharges had been detected.

The river will continue to be monitored, he was informed.