Mary Immaculate College Thurles Open Day goes virtual

The October campus events will be held in October and the Thurles campus in November

The inaugural Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Virtual Open Day will take place on Wednesday, 28 October (9.30am-5pm). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event replaces the traditional October Open Days held on the Limerick campus and the November Open Day held in MIC Thurles.

According to Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, “The MIC Virtual Open Day provides a safe environment for prospective students to virtually explore the College’s programmes, campuses and facilities. The Virtual Open Day, as with an on-campus event, will showcase the wide range of programmes available at both campuses, whilst also providing an opportunity to engage online with faculty and student services teams.”

Prospective students, including mature students, along with guidance counsellors and parents are encouraged to attend the event. Participants will be able to virtually explore MIC’s campuses via an interactive multi-media digital platform which will form a central part of the virtual Open Day experience. Live programme presentations will also be delivered and prospective students will be able to participate in Live Q & A sessions with academic and student services staff.

Third-year BA in Education, Gaeilge and Religious Studies student Nathan Kelly says, “It is incredibly important to attend the virtual open day to see what study and career opportunities are available to you before making the big decision about how to spend the next few years of your life. When I attended the MIC Open Day a number of years ago I got a real sense of the College, and the lecturers, and I knew immediately that I wanted to study there. I was already aware of the good name that MIC had and the open day reaffirmed this for me.”

On the day prospective students can find out about MIC’s 12 undergraduate degree programmes including the Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Studies, Early Childhood, and Primary and Post-Primary teacher degrees. Recent additions to the programme provision include the Bachelor of Education – International at MIC Limerick and the Bachelor in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies at MIC Thurles.

The Bachelor of Education – International (MI004) is a four-year, full-time, honours degree (Level 8) designed to qualify students to teach in primary schools with the addition of an international study component. The Bachelor in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies (post-primary) (MI014) is a four-year, full-time, undergraduate concurrent teacher education degree (Level 8) in which graduates are qualified to teach Mathematics and Business Studies to honours Leaving Certificate level.

Information on MIC’s elite sports scholarships, which were introduced last year in honour of former MIC staff members and sporting stalwarts Noreen Lynch and Leonard Enright, will also be available at the Virtual Open Day. The scholarships, valued at €4,000 each, are reserved for outstanding performance athletes who are committed to further developing their sporting and academic careers. These elite scholarships are open to incoming applicants and current undergraduate and postgraduate students across both the Limerick and Thurles campuses.

In addition, under MIC’s CAO Points Concession Scheme up to 10 places across all undergraduate programmes will be reserved for those who have demonstrated a high level of sporting performance. Successful applicants who meet all the necessary requirements may be eligible for a points reduction of up to 40 points below the First Round CAO points cut-off for the programme they have applied for.

Each year, MIC also awards 50 Undergraduate Entrance Scholarships, valued at €2,000 each, on the basis of results obtained in the Irish Leaving Certificate Examination. Further information on the scholarships and entrance schemes will be available during the Virtual Open Day.



Questions can be submitted during the Live Open Day Q & A sessions or in advance to StudentRecruitment@mic.ul.ie

Live links to all programme presentations and Q & A sessions will be available at www.micopenday.ie closer to the event date.

For more details and to register for the Open Day go to www.micopenday.ie