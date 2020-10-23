Final options report on Bowes Corner expected in the coming weeks

The difficulties of the very busy junction were discusses at a meeting this week

A Notice of Motion from Councillor Jim Ryan calling on the Municipal District local authority to make the Bowes Corner junction more safe for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians was discussed at a meeting this week.

The junction which includes Butler and Matthew Avenues, Railway Road, Friar Street, Abbey Road and the Colmyard as well as the having the railway bridge to cope with, is on one the main and busiest arteries into Thurles town.



Cllr Ryan said that the issue has been down for discussion for many many years and he was informed by way of response that a final options report from the appointed consultants to address the numerous issues at this junction is awaited. The report is expected to be issued in the next six weeks, for review and comment, Cllr Ryan was told.