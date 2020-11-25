Market Quarter in Thurles gets the green light from District Council

The project was formally proposed by Cllr Seamus Hanafin who described it as being “a very forward thinking and exciting”

A proposal to develop a Market Quarter in Thurles – in an area adjacent to Thurles Town Park – received the green light at a meeting of the Municipal District Council this week.



The proposal, which will see the development of the former farm buildings of St Patrick's College and the vicinity, will create a unique civic space to compliment the already busy location adjacent to Thurles Leisure Centre and The Source library and theatre.



The project was formally proposed by Cllr Seamus Hanafin who described it as being “a very forward thinking and exciting” one, adding that when the car parking area in MIC St Patrick's College is included with the boundary to be taken away and the whole area opened up, it will make a huge difference.



“This is very positive and very welcome and I think there are plans too with Thurles Lions Club for the development of a new walk which would really add to the whole area too,” he said.

Cllr Micheal Lowry seconded the proposal stating that the project would consolidate the civic amenity aspect of the area and would create a solution to a problem which they have been looking at for some time. However, he added that enhancing the surrounds of The Source and Thurles Leisure Centre should be incorporated as part of the project too.



Cllr Sean Ryan welcomed the news and envisioned the area eventually being similar to the Milk Market in Limerick with the suggestion that Thurles Farmers Market will relocate to the spot upon completion. “This can be a real area of vibrancy in Thurles,” he said.



Cllr Jim Ryan said that the key will be to ensure that the necessary funding will be available to do the work and he put forward the idea of a section of the building being used as a digital hub, demand for which is very high in Thurles at the present time.

Cllr Peter Ryan described it as being a big boost which will work in tandem with the huge investment in the town centre at the present time.