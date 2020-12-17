Scoil Angela Thurles launches innovative pictorial fundraiser for outdoor classroom in honour of Sr Xavier

Scoil Angela Ursuline Primary School in Thurles has launched a fundraiser to build an Outdoor Classroom in honour of the late Sr. Xavier.

To assist in the venture the school has created a new photo archive of school life with pictures dating back to 1956 and right up to the present day.

The much loved Sr. Xavier, who served as principal from 1969 to 1998, was indeed responsible for compiling many of the photos through the decades. It is a veritable history of the school and also of the people of Thurles itself.

Another photo from the archives of Scoil Angela



This is a very exciting and novel project for Scoil Angela. The school feels that in these strange times, the concept of outdoor education should be further embraced. This of course ties in with Sr Xaviers two great passions in life, Education and Nature.



The Ursuline Nuns in 2021 will mark 250 years of work in Ireland. Scoil Angela hopes that the Outdoor Classroom can mark this notable anniversary. Each donation received will be responded to with access to the archive.

Please visit the GoFundMe page.

gf.me/u/zcugis. Donations will also be gratefully received in the school in January.

Recognise any of the faces below? See this image and many more by viewing the archive through the Gofundme page