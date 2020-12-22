€98,000 in funding for Tipp animal welfare groups welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry has confirmed that a funding totally €98,000 has been awarded to six Animal Welfare Charities in Tipperary.



This funding is part of a record sum of €3,200,000 announced by the Minister Charlie McConalogue T.D. for 101 animal welfare organisations throughout the country involved in protecting animals.



Deputy Lowry says that, in addition to this funding, Minister McConalogue reiterated the Programme for Government commitment to increase funding in the coming years and confirmed that the Department “is fully committed to reviewing the model and its underlying policy objectives, with a view to doubling the funding available within two years’



He acknowledged the people who work tirelessly across the country to protect animal welfare. He stated, ‘‘we are particularly fortunate in Ireland to have a strong sector dedicated to animal welfare.



‘I am delighted to confirm this funding to animal welfare bodies countrywide, in what has been a particularly challenging year for the charity sector. These awards mark the largest allocation of funding to animal welfare bodies by the Department, and I am confident that the support will make a great difference to the lives of Irish animals’ says the Tipperary Deputy.



The Minister urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas. He said, “If you decide you have the time and resources to welcome a new pet into your home, consider adopting an animal from a reputable rescue organisation.’’



He also advised people thinking of buying a pet to heed the advice of the Irish Pet Advertising Advisory Group (IPAAG) adding that “a pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility – new owners should ensure that they adopt or buy legally, and from a reputable source - you should always know where your new pet has come from.”



Finally, there was a reminder to anyone concerned about incidents of animal neglect or cruelty that they can contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Helpline by phone or by email.



Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary -€7,000.00

Great Hounds in Need, 7 Cois, Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary -€2,500.00

Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co Tipperary- €15,500.00

PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary -€48,500.00

Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary -€20,000.00

The Haven Rescue, Strogue, Clonmore, Templemore, Co Tipperary -€5,000.00