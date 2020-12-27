Depty Michael Lowry welcomes €8.3million for TII roads in Tipp

The allocation is for the up-keep of national routeways in the county

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement that a total of €8,307,116 has been allocated to Tipperary County Council under the Transport Infrastructure Ireland 2021 Grant Allocation to Local Authorities for National Roads.

€7,455,000 of this allocation is designated for Improvements to the national road network across the county, while €852,116 will be used for road maintenance.

Michael Lowry TD

"Tipperary has a significant network of national roads traversing the county. I welcome the news that this funding will help ensure that our Local Authority will have monies required to carry out the ongoing improvements and maintenance necessary to keep these roads up to the standard required for safe travel," Deputy Lowry said.