Tipperary Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomes Government’s prioritisation of Fair Deal legislation this Spring

As part of the Spring 2021 Legislation Programme announced this week, this Bill has been listed among other pieces of key legislation that have been prioritised for publication this Spring session.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has welcomed the Government’s announcement today that it plans to priorities the Nursing Home Support Scheme (Amendment) Bill during this Dáil session.

Last November, Deputy Cahill received an assurance from the Tánaiste on the floor of the Dáil that Fair Deal legislation would be prioritised by the Government to make the scheme more accessible to families with small businesses and farming families. This is something Cahill has been pushing for since he was elected to the Dáil.

Commenting on the announcement, Deputy Cahill said:

“I very much welcome communications I have received this afternoon from the Chief Whip’s Office in relation to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (Amendment) Bill. The Government has now committed to prioritising this key piece of legislation during the 2021 Spring Session of this Dáil.”

“This is something that I know will come as a relief to many families who have been prevented from accessing the Fair Deal Scheme to date, and I would like to thank my colleagues in Government for working with me on this issue for some time now”, he concluded.