Parnell Street car park in Thurles needs resurfacing - Cllr Sean Ryan

The car park in Thurles is to be resurfaced in time

Cllr Sean Ryan has called for the car park in Parnell Street to be resurfaced.



The FF Councillor said at the January meeting of the Municipal District Council that this project has been in the pipeline for some time and he wondered when the work might commence, stating that sections of the car park are in very poor condition.

Fianna Fail Cllr Sean Ryan

He was informed by the District Engineer that the plan is indeed to resurface the Parnell Street car park.

However, with so many roadworks underway in the town centre at the present time, it was thought better to leave this project for a while as there are a lot of disruptions to traffic in the town centre already, Mr Thomas Duffy said.