Cllr Seamus Hanafin seeks re-alignment of Clongour junction in Thurles

The junction will be tended to as part of the development of the new Lidl store on the former Erins Foods site

Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Hanafin has called for the junction between Clongour and Slievenamon Road in Thurles to be properly re-aligned to allow large trucks to easily turn.



Junction re-alignment work some time ago resulted in making life very difficult for articulated trucks managing the junction with the trucks having to mount the footpaths and damaging bollards which were put in place for safety.



“This is an opportunity to get this right because when 40 tonne lorries are turning onto the road it is anything but safe. I presumre that this will be dealt with as part of the road re-alignment at Slievenamon Road and it should be done in such a way to allow these trucks to turn without any difficulty,” Cllr Hanafin said.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin

District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy said that the TII is responsible for the road realignment work which should cater for large trucks. He pledged to check it out and revert to the members.