TII to tackle three Thurles roads starting next week

There will be some traffic disruption while the works are under way but diversions will be in place

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have at long last given the go ahead to Tipperary County Council to carry out temporary road resurfacing works on a number streets and roads in and around Thurles Town.



The news was announced by the local roads engineer at a recent roads workshop of the Municipal District Council where it was stated that resurfacing works will take place along Kickham Street, Dublin Road, Slievenamon Road and at Turtulla Cross.

Indepdent Councillor Jim Ryan has welcomed the news with all three of these areas having been constantly on the agenda at local authority meetings - road conditions had deteriorated in recent times making the surface extremely poor and difficult to negotiate.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan



“These roads are the responsibility of Transport Infrastructure Ireland and had fallen into a terrible state with cars being damaged due to the very poor condition of these roads with huge potholes a regular occurance,” stated Cllr Ryan.



However, tipperarylive.ie understands that the work won't involve a full resurfacing of all these roads - it will involve resurfacing the worst sections of each road such as outside the Circle K filling station in Kickham Street; at the entrance to the Monakeeba housing estate, from the Anner Hotel to the Mill Road roundabout; outside the Garda station along the Slievenamon Road and at the junction of Turtulla Cross.



“These works will commence on Monday the March 8 starting with resurfacing at Kickham Street and will then move onto Slievenamon Road and finally at Turtulla Cross. It will involve traffic disruptions and a road closure of Kickham Street for a number of days. Diversions will be in place and also a stop and go system will be in operation for the works at Slievenamon Road.



“This is good news for motorists and I am glad that at long last these works will happen as it had become a farce with the disgraceful state of these roads,” Cllr Ryan said this week.