Council announces road disruptions in Thurles for urgent work to be carried out

Tipperary County Council has announced that funding for urgent roadworks

on the N75 at Kickham Street in Thurles has been secured from Transport

Infrastructure Ireland (TII).



Due to the urgency of the works, they have been scheduled to take place

immediately and will commence on Monday 8th March until Thursday 11th

March.



The works have been programmed to take place at Kickham Street between the

roundabout at the Mitchel Street Junction and the Mill Rd Roundabout.



Given the location of the works an urgent road closure is required.



In order to facilitate the diverted outbound traffic, parking restrictions will take

place on Mitchel Street from Sunday 07th March at 18.00pm until Thursday 11th

March at 18.00pm.



Once this section of works has been completed surfacing works will move further

out the N62 road to a section of carriageway in the vicinity of the Anner Hotel.

Traffic at this location will be controlled using a stop/go system and a road

closure will not be necessary.



The contractor will then relocate to the N62, Slievenamon Road to resurface a

section of carriageway between the Dunnes Stores Roundabout and Kavanagh

Place junction (Outside Thurles Garda Station).



Again, traffic will be controlled at this location using a stop/go system and there

will be parking restrictions in the vicinity of the works to facilitate the free

movement of traffic.

Tipperary County Council wishes to acknowledge the disruption these works may

cause to businesses in the town. However, it is essential that works are

completed before the expected easing of Covid -19 restrictions in the coming

months when it is hoped the economy will re-open.



Minimising disruption and the safety of road users will be a priority given the

high footfall and the prominent businesses in the area.

Sharon Scully District Administrator stated:

"We welcome the funding from TII and the commencement of these urgent

roadworks in the town and acknowledge the commitment of the Council and the

Elected Members to improve the safety of road users and improve traffic flow.



"This project demonstrates the commitment of Thurles Municipal District to

support the development of Thurles town. While I understand further disruption

to businesses in the town will be frustrating, the delivery of such roadwork

projects is necessary in order to benefit both businesses and communities in the

long term.