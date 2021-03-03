Semple Stadium should be included in Fifa World Cup 2030 bid

Deputy Jackie Cahill has made the case to senior government members for Semple Stadium to be included in Ireland’s joint Fifa World Cup 2030 bid with the UK.

Deputy Cahill believes that his hometown of Thurles is ideally located with adequate facilities and infrastructure to host a number of group-stage games for the 2030 tournament. Deputy Cahill has contacted both An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D. and the Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, Jack Chambers T.D. making the case for Semple Stadium in Thurles to be included in any joint bid on behalf of Ireland and the UK.

The Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. in commenting on the case for Thurles and Semple Stadium said: “Thurles has top-class rail and road infrastructure that links our town and the mid-Tipperary area to both Cork and Dublin. Spectators travelling from potential group-stage matches in Croke Park or the Aviva in Dublin or Pairc Uí Chaoimh in Cork could hop on a train and arrive in Thurles in an hour and a half or less. Thurles is also a matter of miles away from the M8, again linking the town and Semple Stadium via road to our two major cities that would most definitely play a central role in the 2030 championships.”

“Semple Stadium has a capacity of just over 45,000 and according to sources, this size stadium would be ideal for the group-stages. Thurles has a long, proud history of hosting major sporting occasions and has a proven track record in this regard. I firmly believe the people of Thurles and surrounding areas, as well as the people of Tipperary would firmly unite behind such a bid for the town and county.

"I have written to both An Taoiseach and Minister Jack Chambers today making the case for my hometown and the Premier County and further highlighted the tourism and economic advantages to the Thurles area of such a bid”, Cahill concluded.

The Semple Stadium Management Committee and Tipperary County Board have ambitious plans to significantly up-grade Árdan Uí Chuinneain (Old Stand) and being included in the joint proposal would represent a signifcant boost to those plans and the implementation of same - State capital funding is required to realise the developments which are on hold at present considering the pressure the GAA is under at the present time as a result of Covid-19.