Home economics course set for MIC St Patrick's College in Thurles?

Tipperary's Fianna Fail TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill is hopeful that a Home Economics teacher training course can be delivered for Thurles.



The Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. made these comments after raising the issue in the Dáil with the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris T.D.



Deputy Cahill told tipperarylive.ie that he is working with senior management of Mary Immaculate College, St Patrick’s Campus in Thurles, the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris and Department officials to deliver a Home Economics teacher training course for the Thurles college.



Deputy Cahill, pictured above, has organised for Minister Harris to meet with the management of St Patrick’s College in Thurles to discuss this proposal further. Deputy Cahill also welcomed the advancement of university status for LIT Thurles and believes enhanced educational opportunities in Thurles will be good for the town, good for the county and good for the people of Tipperary



Commenting after the exchange on the floor of the Dáil with Minister Harris, Deputy Cahill said:

“Thurles is centrally located, strongly connected via road and rail, and highly respected as an educational town. I am pleased that Minister Harris has agreed to my request to meet with Finn O’Murchu of Mary Immaculate College, St Patrick’s in Thurles in relation to the establishment of a Home Economics teacher training course there.



“There is major potential for the establishment of a Home Economics teacher training course in St Patrick’s in Thurles. At the moment, the only option to train in this area is in Sligo. I have had numerous people contacting me saying they would like to see a greater range of teacher training courses locally and St Patrick’s in Thurles is the ideal location for this.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Minister and other key stakeholders with the view of developing the range of teacher training options available for third level students in Thurles.



The Thurles-based Deputy then turned his attention to another third level development in Thurles stating, “I welcome the news that this government is working to deliver University status for Thurles and Clonmel. This is yet another area where we have clear scope to invest in third-level education in the county. The amalgamation of Limerick and Athlone Institutes of Technology into a Technological University for the Midlands and Mid-West comes as very welcome news for the town of Thurles.



“Bringing University status to a town like Thurles, while at the same time increasingly the choice and level of courses available could have major benefits to the town and indeed Tipperary. This would mean that more students could opt to study in their hometown or county if the option were there. It would also mean that Tipperary would become an attractive option for students from outside the county to choose Thurles and Tipperary as their study hub of choice”, Cahill concluded.



The Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. welcomed the Minister’s response to him in the Dáil, when Minister Harris stated, “I am looking forward to taking that meeting with you in relation to the Home Economics course and the opportunity to do more there and for Thurles. And thank you for your support of the rollout of AIT and LIT and the benefits that will bring to Tipperary as well.”