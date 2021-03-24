Two Mile Borris housing project to begin in the summer

Construction of the new Ned Hayes Park in Two Mile Borris village will begin this summer Covid restrictions permitting,

tipperarylive can reveal.



Last year Tipperary County council completed the Part 8 process for the project and the name for the proposed new council estate was proposed by local Councillor Sean Ryan (FF) in honour of the former Tipperary All-Ireland winning hurling Captain who hailed from Two Mile Borris.



Speaking at the recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District Council, Councillor Ryan questioned housing services engineer Kieran Malone on a commencement date for Ned Hayes Park in Two Mile Borris.



“The twenty two new houses are really badly needed in Two Mile Borris and I get requests each week from families and individuals for houses in the village. These new houses cannot come soon enough,” Cllr Ryan said.



Responding, Mr Malone said that the tendering process for Ned Hayes Park in Two Mile Borris is currently at the tendering stage and it is hoped to start the building process, covid restrictions permitting, this summer.



Cllr Ryan welcomed the development and has also called on the council to consider Two Mile Borris village for the Village Enhancement Scheme next year. He said that with a number of new developments planned for Two Mile Borris, both public and private, and the recent announcement of new sensory classrooms for Two Mile Borris primary school, the village should seriously be considered for the village enhancement scheme.



District engineer Thomas Duffy invited suggestions on projects from villages such as Two Mile Borris which can be completed in a year to be brought to him.