Refresh Thurles' hi-viz vests for dog owners
Pictured at the launch are : Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles), Frank Phelan (Supervalu Thurles) and Roisin Scully (Refresh Thurles).
The vests read “My Dog supports a clean environment, help keep Tipp Tidy.”
Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns in partnership with Tipperary County Council and Supervalu have helped to launch a Hi Viz vest campaign encouraging dog owners to be responsible when walking their dogs in public spaces.
These vests are available free of charge in Supervalu, Friar Street, Thurles.
Refresh Thurles encourages all dog owners to carry a bag when out walking their dog and be prepared to clean up after them.
Mutt Mitt bag dispensers are located in strategic locations around the town.
