Refresh Thurles' hi-viz vests for dog owners

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Resfresh Thurles

Pictured at the launch are : Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles), Frank Phelan (Supervalu Thurles) and Roisin Scully (Refresh Thurles).

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns in partnership with Tipperary County Council and Supervalu have helped to launch a Hi Viz vest campaign encouraging dog owners to be responsible when walking their dogs in public spaces.


The vests read “My Dog supports a clean environment, help keep Tipp Tidy.”


These vests are available free of charge in Supervalu, Friar Street, Thurles.


Refresh Thurles encourages all dog owners to carry a bag when out walking their dog and be prepared to clean up after them.
Mutt Mitt bag dispensers are located in strategic locations around the town.