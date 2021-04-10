Refresh Thurles' hi-viz vests for dog owners

The vests read “My Dog supports a clean environment, help keep Tipp Tidy.”

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns in partnership with Tipperary County Council and Supervalu have helped to launch a Hi Viz vest campaign encouraging dog owners to be responsible when walking their dogs in public spaces.



The vests read “My Dog supports a clean environment, help keep Tipp Tidy.”



These vests are available free of charge in Supervalu, Friar Street, Thurles.



Refresh Thurles encourages all dog owners to carry a bag when out walking their dog and be prepared to clean up after them.

Mutt Mitt bag dispensers are located in strategic locations around the town.





