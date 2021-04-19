€3million allocation boost for impressive Thurles Market Quarter

This innovative development will open up the Thurles Town Park area to much more potential

It has been confirmed this morning that an exciting new venture at Thurles Town Park has gotten the go ahead and has been approved for €3 Million funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. This project is in addition to the €8 Million regeneration of Thurles Town Centre which is currently underway.

The new project is for the redevelopment of a Local Authority owned 19th Century vacant “Agricultural Building” and it’s associated car-park to facilitate Mary Immaculate College Student Offices, a weekend farmers market and a multi-functional events space into a space known as Market Quarter.

The “Agricultural Building” will include office space, a Café/restaurant, public toilets and a demountable stage. The car-park will be transformed into an outdoor events space covered with an architecturally designed canopy.

The provision of this canopy over the Market Quarter will allow for a year-round venue capable of accommodating a multitude of uses. Along with facilitating a weekly market, the space can host concerts, outdoor exercise, festive theme events, outdoor cinemas screenings and roadshows.

This project has been developed through the partnership of Tipperary County Council, Mary Immaculate College Thurles, and the Thurles Lions Club with support from Thurles Farmers Market, Tipperary local Enterprise Office, Thurles Retail Forum and the Tipperary Food Producers Network.

The support and contribution of MIC Thurles is central to what will be a very imaginative and successful development.

Over the past four years, student numbers at MIC Thurles’ Campus have grown steadily as additional courses come on stream. Many of these new courses are focused on training new secondary school teachers. There are currently 365 students enrolled and the College has planned for a further increase to 550 students over the next four years. MIC is committed to an ambitious programme for a multi-annual student and infrastructure expansion. MIC in consultation with Tipperary County Council prepared a masterplan for the Campus which include benefits for student of the college and the wider population of Thurles.

Independent Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry, who broke the news on this funding told tipperarylive.ie that there is much more in the pipeline:

“As part of the masterplan to reinvigorate Thurles I continue to work with Tipperary County Council and the Department of Transport to complete a new link road which will pass through MIC’s College campus and will link the Slievenamon Road with Mill Road.

"The first phase of this road at the Lidl site has been constructed. This relief road will have the positive effect of increased access to the college and associated accommodation. It will significantly reduce the traffic volumes travelling through the Square and allow for the integration of the college and Market Quarter into the fabric of the town centre”.