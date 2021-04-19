Sad passing of well known Thurles man John Freeman

Thurles has lost one of its finest sports administrators and musicians with news of the passing of well known and very popular John Freeman, Bohernanave, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret, John sadly passed away suddenly on Sunday and news of his passing is very deeply regretted in Bohernanave, Thurles, and further afield throughout Tipperary where he was probably best known for his work with North Tipperary and District League soccer, and also as a member of the Freeman Folk band with his brother Dermot. His contributions on local radio on the goings-on of the weekend football games were always colourful and entertaining - John could make the most mundane and pedestrian of clashes sound like an FA Cup Final!!

The late John Freeman

John was the voice of soccer in North Tipperary and was a very authorative voice as well. In former days he acted as a scout for many of the top clubs in Engalnd and was well known as a coach, having been involved in many local soccer teams and indeed GAA also - he established the St Patrick's Club in Thurles back in the late seventies/early eighties and had many innovative and forward thinking ideas about the way games should be played.

The Freeman Folk enjoyed great success on the local music scene, but few evenings could surpass the atmosphere generated in neighbouring Mackey's Bar where the place would be rocking when John and Dermot were on stage. They were a brilliant combination and people would flock to the bar to be entertained and enjoy a great night out.

John ran his own sports shop in Bohernanave, Thurles and was one of the main agents for the sale of trophies of all sorts. He also sold a lot of specialised fishing gear and was a real authority on any sport you cared to mention. A great conversationalist, John loved to talk sport and music and was a gentle, kind hearted and decent man.

John's passing is most deeply regretted by his brother Dermot, cousins, neighbours and many friends in the soccer, fishing and music communities.

The funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday morning, April 22nd, at 10:00am, travelling via Abbey Road railway bridge (R660), to be received into the Cathedral of the Assumption, Cathedral Street, Thurles, at 10.30am, to repose privately for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.



Interment will follow immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Moyne Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

A proud son of Thurles, may he rest in peace.