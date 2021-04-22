Breaking: Jobs to go in three Tipperary Carphone Warehouse outlets

To imply that the pandemic is to blame for the short notice given is concerning, says Deputy Martin Browne.

There is bad news on the jobs front in Tipperary this morning with the suggestion that Carphone Warehouse stores in Thurles, Tipperary town and Clonmel are to close.

The news has garnered a lot of comment on social media with Thurles based Cllr Jim Ryan stating: "I am shocked and appalled at the news this morning that all the Carphone Warehouse retail outlets across Ireland have closed with immediate effect. The shops in Thurles, Clonmel and Tipperary Town are now closed for good with job losses.

"This is a huge blow to a town like Thurles who has seen so many shops close and jobs lost down through the years. This is a disgraceful decision by the company and appalling behaviour towards their loyal and hard working employees. My only hope is that the employees are treated fairly and receive the redundancy that their years of service deserve. The government needs to be doing more to protect and safe jobs like these.

Sinn Fein TD, Deputy Martin Browne also expressed his deep disappointment saying:

“Changing consumer trends are one thing, but this change is something the company was witnessing for some time. So to imply that the pandemic is to blame for the short notice given is concerning. The company must now live up to its obligations and ensure that these employees receive the redundancy payments they are entitled to.

“Job losses are not something we must just accept and move on from; a fundamental rethink of how we attract businesses and trade into our towns is needed immediately. In the meantime, these workers must be assured of easy access to training, upskilling and educational supports.

“Again, this is heavy blow for all concerned, and I am available to assist anyone in accessing supports in any way possible,” Deputy Browne said.