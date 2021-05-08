Litter is the common enemy of all Tidy Town groups in County Tipperary

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

The Wildlife Area opposite the Old Church Graveyard is undergoing a major facelift at the moment and not before time. A planting plan of native perennial shrubs and flowers is now underway following a huge effort to clean up the site, which involved the spreading of a lot of topsoil - necessary to fill all the holes so as to make the area safe.

Some new garden furniture has been added to enhance the site and make it more attractive for visitors.

This project is still a work in progress - all we ask when you visit this beautiful area is that you take away any litter that you create.

We also have a lot of further jobs needing attention as we head into the Summer and we would appreciate any help you can give us whether it’s physical or financial – no special skills required.

Continue to be Litter-conscious. Litter is the common enemy of all Tidy Towns’ groups throughout the country which is evident from all the upsetting pictures constantly appearing on facebook. We need to name and shame these Litter-Louts.