Cllr Jim Ryan wants action on Bohernanave flooding

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to solve the ongoing flooding issues at Bohernanave in Thurles.



In a statement to www.tipperarylive.ie Cllr Jim Ryan stated that this flooding problem has being happening for many years now with no progress in the pipeline to stop it.



“The area of road in question is along Bohernanave Church across from the Thurles Sarsfields Centre and is causing huge problems for local people and motorists alike.



“This problem is getting worse year by year and is a major concern. Pedestrians are getting soaked every time a car drives through the lodged water and cars are also being damaged,” Clr said.



He added that has spoken to the local Roads engineer about it and he has promised to investigate the area in question to see what needs to be done to solve it.



“I will keep the pressure on them to ensure this flooding issue is resolved as the residents are very frustrated over this problem which has been going on now for so long,” Cllr Ryan said.