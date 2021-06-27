Thurles Musical Society to perform in national virtual concert

Thurles Musical Society members have been busy preparing for an initiative of the Association of Irish Musical Societies wich will host an online concert entitled Virtually Together in a bid to bring live musical theatre to the show-starved audiences.



Mark Saturday July 10 in the diary as groups from all over the country, including Thurles, will bring some music, dance and creativity to your living rooms with a night of entertainment, entitled Virtually Together.



The Thurles crew have been busy rehearsing their lines on an individual basis before coming together in a Covid-19 friendly manner to record the audio first of all and then the video.

Husband and wife team, John and Nina Scott, both feature in the concert



The chosen number to be performed by the Thurles crew is the very dramatic piece Facade from Jekyll and Hyde - a dark and mysterious piece of music with mesmerising lyrics. It is a brilliant chorus piece and having recorded the audio, complete with four part harmony, the challenge was then to record appropriate images to go along with it.



MIC St Patrick's College in Thurles was the chosen venue and the video was shot on location by Simon Gleeson who was assited with the sound recording by Kevin Callanan.



The whole experience was a new one for Thurles Musical Society members and the final piece of work will be uploaded to the AIMS portal for inclusion in Virtually Together.



The special committee established to put the piece from Jekyll and Hyde together are very happy with the work and everyone in the Society is really looking forward to seeing the final product which will be aired on July 10 alongide the cream of musical theatre in Ireland.