Thurles Musical Society to perform in national virtual concert

Rehearsals begin for Thurles Musical Society

Thurles Musical Society to perform in national virtual concert

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The concert take splace online on Saturday July 10

Thurles Musical Society members have been busy preparing for an initiative of the Association of Irish Musical Societies wich will host an online concert entitled Virtually Together in a bid to bring live musical theatre to the show-starved audiences.


Mark Saturday July 10 in the diary as groups from all over the country, including Thurles, will bring some music, dance and creativity to your living rooms with a night of entertainment, entitled Virtually Together.


The Thurles crew have been busy rehearsing their lines on an individual basis before coming together in a Covid-19 friendly manner to record the audio first of all and then the video.

Husband and wife team, John and Nina Scott, both feature in the concert


The chosen number to be performed by the Thurles crew is the very dramatic piece Facade from Jekyll and Hyde - a dark and mysterious piece of music with mesmerising lyrics. It is a brilliant chorus piece and having recorded the audio, complete with four part harmony, the challenge was then to record appropriate images to go along with it.


MIC St Patrick's College in Thurles was the chosen venue and the video was shot on location by Simon Gleeson who was assited with the sound recording by Kevin Callanan.


The whole experience was a new one for Thurles Musical Society members and the final piece of work will be uploaded to the AIMS portal for inclusion in Virtually Together.


The special committee established to put the piece from Jekyll and Hyde together are very happy with the work and everyone in the Society is really looking forward to seeing the final product which will be aired on July 10 alongide the cream of musical theatre in Ireland.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie