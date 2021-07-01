Thurles in shock following news of the passing of well known Rory Long

Thurles town and its surrounds is deeply shocked this week following news of the sudden passing of well known local man Rory Long, Brittas Road, Thurles and Glasheen Cork.

A hugely popular man who thoroughly embraced life and enjoyed the friendship of so many, Rory's sudden passing in the Philiipines has occasioned great sadness in his home town, his local neighbourhood and in the many organisations with which he was connnected - he was regarded as having "a great pair of hands" and was a lovely hurler and golfer in his younger days, as well as embracing many other sports as well.

Son of former Thurles CBS Secondary School teacher and well known golfer Matt Long, and his wife Jacinta, Rory was always the life and soul of the party with his great warm smile and bubbly personality, together with his brilliant sense of humour endearing him to so many people and he was the kind of individual who always left people feeling better about themselves. He loved to socialise and his very wide range of interests ensured that he had so many different strands of frienships all over the country and indeed the globe.

But, he loved Thurles too and always looked forward to coming home and catching up with the lads he grew up with in school and the many friends he made throughout his formative years and as his life progressed - the boys he shared the classroom with in school remained amongst his closest friends.

Rory, who died on Sunday last, is the beloved brother of Mary, Barry, Evan and Denise - all of whom are very well known locally also. He is very sadly missed and deeply regretted by Jen, Mags and Pa, by his aunts, uncles, cousins, by his adored and adoring nephews and nieces Sophie, Emma, Cian and Darragh, Adam, Sam and Zach, by his extended family and his many many friends at home and in the Philippines.

Sincerest sympathy is extended to his heartbroken parents, his sister and brothers and the extended family at their unbearable loss at this very sad time. They are being comforted by neighbours and friends at this time as arrangements are underway for Rory's journey home.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.