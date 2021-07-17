Thurles Best Shopfront competition launched

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns launched the initiative this week

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns has this week launched its annual “Best Presented Shop Front Competition.”


This competition aims to acknowledge businesses in the town making an effort to improve the external appearance of their premises. All businesses in the town are deemed to be entered into this competition.


The winner of the competition will receive the Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy. Past winners of this award include: Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant; Liam Campion Quality Meats; Liberty Pharmacy; and Rusticafe.


The judge will be looking out for some of the following: A clean shop front and clean footpath in immediate vicinity; attractive painting Scheme; in good condition appropriate to building; effective signage and in good condition; window displays; flowers in window boxes/baskets to make location more inviting.


The judge will also pay attention to businesses using their outdoor space effectively in line with current Covid 19 guidelines.
Judging will take place over the coming weeks and Refresh Thurles will announce the winner in August.


A presentation will then follow to this year’s winner and the judges full report will be published in the Tipperary Star.
Tommy Barrett of Thurles Tidy Towns explains the focus of this competition:


“It is vital that we put our best foot forward in Thurles and businesses play a key role in how their premises are presented. We want to raise awareness of the importance of attractive shop fronts not just in Liberty Square but throughout the town.
“I also believe that it is in the interest of all businesses to have an attractive shopfront to increase their footfall. It is great to see so many businesses making a great effort this year and we look forward to the awards ceremony in a few weeks.”

