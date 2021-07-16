Tipperary Gardai arrest five following Upperchurch assault
A man remains in a serious condition in Cork following the assault
Gardaí have arrested 5 males today, 16th July 2021, in relation to the serious assault of a male is his 20s at Upperchurch Village.
The assault took place on 27th June 2021 and left a man in a verious condition - he remains in hospital in Cork.
Four of the men arrested are aged in their 20s and one is aged in his teens.
They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a number of Tipperary Garda Stations.
