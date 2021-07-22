Thurles Community Training Centre invites applications from enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals
Thurles Community Training Centre invites applications from enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals for the position of:
Maths and Communications Instructor (24 hours per week) (Maternity Cover from September 2021)
Applicant must:
Possess a recognised teaching qualification or equivalent relating to the module/s and relevant experience of working with young people.
Have proven relevant experience of delivering QQI Level 3 & 4 (or equivalent) in Communications and Maths.
Have experience delivering literacy and numeracy support to learners with a wide range of learning needs. Please detail in your application.
Further information on this position can be requested by contacting Anne the above e-mail address
The salary scale associated with the post is €21,704 per annum (pro rata).
Applications should be marked private and confidential and must include a covering letter with CV. Applications should be returned to the General Manager, Thurles Community Training Centre, Cabra Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Closing date for applications is 5pm Wednesday 18th August 2021. Late applications will not be considered and short listing may apply. Position subject to Garda Vetting. Canvassing will disqualify.
https://www.facebook.com/ search/top?q=thurles%20ctc
http://thurlesctc.ie/
