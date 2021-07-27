Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly congratulates the Limerick hurlers and admires their spirit

Parts of Limerick extend into the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly has congratulated the Limerick senior hurling team on winning third consecutive Munster titles

The Patron of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, who is based in the heart of Tipperary right beside the Cathedral of the Assumpion in Thurles, described the achievement of John Kiely and his charges as being "fantastic."

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, and Patron of the GAA

"The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly includes 14 parishes in Co. Limerick and I am delighted to acknowledge the serious contribution of the following in this wonderful success:

John Kiely (team manager), Kieran Hickey and Mark Quinlan (Parish of Galbally and Lisvernane)

Darragh O Donovan, (Parish of Oola/Solohead)

Richie English, Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan (Parish of Doon)

Eibhear O Dea, Denny Ahern, Brian O Grady (Parish of Kilteely/ Dromkeen)

Ger O Connell (Parish of Pallasgrean/Templebraden)

Sean O Donnell (Parish of Knocklong/Glenbrohane)

"I also offer congratulations to the Tipperary team on reaching this final and for their part in making it a memorable game. Being a Cork native, and a former Bishop of Killaloe, I have, as they say, a lot of ‘skin’ in the forthcoming All Ireland series. May the best team win!

"As the Proud Patron of the G.A.A. I really commend the G.A.A. (and all sporting organisations) for bringing live and exciting matches into our homes over the course of the last year and a half. I feel certain that these matches have brought excitement, comfort and, hopefully, a little healing, to those in our communities up and down the country who have suffered loss, pain and bereavement during the Pandemic.

"It is wonderful to think that our superb players, in all codes, are contributing to the healing of a nation. May I wish Team Ireland, including athletes from this Diocese, all the best at the Olympics, and pray that, they too, will contribute even further to the wellbeing and health of our people.

"A mhuintir Spóirt uilig na hÉireann, go gcumhdaí Dia sibh go léir, agus go dtaca Sé le bhur gcuid oibre ar ár son," Archbishop Kieran said.