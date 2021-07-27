Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly congratulates the Limerick hurlers and admires their spirit

Captain Declan Hannon returns to Limerick hurling team for league final with Waterford

Declan Hannon led Limerick to a third consecutive Munster title recently

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Parts of Limerick extend into the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly has congratulated the Limerick senior hurling team on winning third consecutive Munster titles

The Patron of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, who is based in the heart of Tipperary right beside the Cathedral of the Assumpion in Thurles, described the achievement of John Kiely and his charges as being "fantastic."

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, and Patron of the GAA

"The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly includes 14 parishes in Co. Limerick and I am delighted to acknowledge the serious contribution of the following in this wonderful success:

John Kiely (team manager), Kieran Hickey and Mark Quinlan (Parish of Galbally and Lisvernane)

Darragh O Donovan, (Parish of Oola/Solohead)

Richie English, Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan (Parish of Doon)

Eibhear O Dea, Denny Ahern, Brian O Grady (Parish of Kilteely/ Dromkeen)

Ger O Connell (Parish of Pallasgrean/Templebraden)

Sean O Donnell (Parish of Knocklong/Glenbrohane)

"I also offer congratulations to the Tipperary team on reaching this final and for their part in making it a memorable game. Being a Cork native, and a former Bishop of Killaloe, I have, as they say, a lot of ‘skin’ in the forthcoming All Ireland series. May the best team win!

"As the Proud Patron of the G.A.A. I really commend the G.A.A. (and all sporting organisations) for bringing live and exciting matches into our homes over the course of the last year and a half. I feel certain that these matches have brought excitement, comfort and, hopefully, a little healing, to those in our communities up and down the country who have suffered loss, pain and bereavement during the Pandemic. 

"It is wonderful to think that our superb players, in all codes, are contributing to the healing of a nation. May I wish Team Ireland, including athletes from this Diocese, all the best at the Olympics, and pray that, they too, will contribute even further to the wellbeing and health of our people.

"A mhuintir Spóirt uilig na hÉireann, go gcumhdaí Dia sibh go léir, agus go dtaca Sé le bhur gcuid oibre ar ár son," Archbishop Kieran said. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie