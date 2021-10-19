Additional €549,269 allocated to Thurles Market Quarter

The exciting new development has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry and Senator Garret Ahearn

Thurles Market Quarter is to receive an additional €549,269 in funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. This bring the total funding allocated to the project to €3.4million.



The news has been confirmed and welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry and Senator Garret Ahearn.



As outlined by Deputy Michael Lowry in April, this exciting venture was approved for €3m funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. This additional funding is a major boost for the project.



The planned work will renovate the 19th Century vacant agriculture building and associated car park to create the Thurles Market Quarter. It will include a designated market space, a multi-functional events space and a Student’s Union and cafe.

“Thurles Market Quarter will revitalise a prime central location within the town and re-establish Thurles as a market town, providing a base for the local farmers' market, increasing footfall and activity and supporting existing town centre business. The total RRDF funding is over €3.4 million,” Deputy Lowry said.

Deputy Michael Lowry TD

“This project has been developed through the partnership of Tipperary County Council, Mary Immaculate College Thurles, and the Thurles Lions Club with support from Thurles Farmers Market, Tipperary local Enterprise Office, Thurles Retail Forum and the Tipperary Food Producers Network.



“This project is in addition to the €8 Million regeneration of Thurles Town Centre which is currently underway,” he said.

Senator Ahearn said: ““The Market Quarter will tie together two areas of the town which have recently seen significant investment; Liberty Square, a large scale public realm enhancement scheme currently under construction; and the newly developed town park including a playground, skate-park and pedestrian bridge over the River Suir.



Senator Garret Ahearn

“The idea is to model this like the Limerick Milk Market which has been hugely successful in the last decade. The plan is to redevelop a vacant ‘Agricultural Building’ and its carpark to facilitate MIC’s Student Union’s offices, a weekend farmer’s market, and a multi-functional events space. The ‘Agricultural Building’ will include office space, a café/restaurant, public toilets and a demountable stage. The carpark will be transformed into an outdoor events space covered with an architecturally designed canopy and will provide for a multitude of uses as required



“Tipperary has a wealth of high-class food producers, many of whom started their businesses and continue to sell in local markets. The Market Quarter seeks to embrace the new and established talent within Tipperary’s food, art and craft sectors and give small business a chance to thrive.



“Now more than ever we realise the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses and local producers. The Market Quarter allows for a covered space where farmers can sell their produce alongside local artists, craftspeople, chefs and florists. This forum will allow small businesses to establish a base and showcase their product outside of the confines and costs of a business premises. Senator Ahearn said.