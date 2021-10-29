50th Anniversary of Féile Na nGael in Thurles

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Féile Na nGael which was started in Thurles in 1971.



To mark this special anniversary a plaque was unveiled at the entrance to Semple Stadium on Thursday October 28.

The plaque was unveiled by Uachtarán Larry McCarthy.



A highlight of this event was surviving founder of Féile Eamon De Stafford speaking about how the festival started and highlighting how proud he is at how the festival has grown over the years.



The main aim of Féile was to increase youth participation in our native games.



The festival was founded by Tipperary County Secretary Tommy Barrett, former GAA President Seamus O’ Riain and Tourism Officer for North Tipperary Eamon De Stafford.



The central idea was that the other thirty-one counties would be invited to Tipperary for a week-end to compete against clubs from all over Tipperary.



Getting the Féile up and running every year is a big task and would not happen if it wasn’t for the countless volunteers who really are the strength of our association.



The first Féile took place on the weekend of 16th- 20th July 1971 and it was recalled by Eamon De Stafford.



All the participating teams took part in a parade and marched through the town of Thurles wearing their club colours.

The teams carried a banner to show the crowds lining the street, the county they were representing.

A GAA museum was set up in the town, among the items on display at the museum were old hurleys and sliotars and the jersey worn by Michael Hogan when playing for Tipperary at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday.



GAA President Larry McCarthy spoke about how Féile has grown from strength to strength over the years and is a highlight in the GAA calendar each year.



Féile is probably the most prestigious competition at underage level and it is a great honour for counties to host the festival. Along with the unveiling of a plaque hurling games took place throughout the day in local venues such as Holycross, Borrisoleigh, Littleton and Moneygall, with the finals played in Semple Stadium.



Sixteen counties were represented in this commemorate Féile tournament. The overall winners of this competition were Clarinbridge, Co Galway.



Overall, the highlight of the day was future GAA stars having a day out in the home of hurling and enjoying some great games of hurling, this is the reason the festival was founded 50 years ago.