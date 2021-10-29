Search

29/10/2021

50th Anniversary of Féile Na nGael in Thurles

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Féile Na nGael which was started in Thurles in 1971

50th Anniversary of Féile Na nGael in Thurles

Uachtarán Larry McCarthy, Tommy Barrett and Eamon De Stafford at the newly unveiled plaque

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Féile Na nGael which was started in Thurles in 1971.


To mark this special anniversary a plaque was unveiled at the entrance to Semple Stadium on Thursday October 28.
The plaque was unveiled by Uachtarán Larry McCarthy.


A highlight of this event was surviving founder of Féile Eamon De Stafford speaking about how the festival started and highlighting how proud he is at how the festival has grown over the years.


The main aim of Féile was to increase youth participation in our native games.


The festival was founded by Tipperary County Secretary Tommy Barrett, former GAA President Seamus O’ Riain and Tourism Officer for North Tipperary Eamon De Stafford.


The central idea was that the other thirty-one counties would be invited to Tipperary for a week-end to compete against clubs from all over Tipperary.


Getting the Féile up and running every year is a big task and would not happen if it wasn’t for the countless volunteers who really are the strength of our association.


The first Féile took place on the weekend of 16th- 20th July 1971 and it was recalled by Eamon De Stafford.


All the participating teams took part in a parade and marched through the town of Thurles wearing their club colours.
The teams carried a banner to show the crowds lining the street, the county they were representing.

A GAA museum was set up in the town, among the items on display at the museum were old hurleys and sliotars and the jersey worn by Michael Hogan when playing for Tipperary at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday.


GAA President Larry McCarthy spoke about how Féile has grown from strength to strength over the years and is a highlight in the GAA calendar each year.


Féile is probably the most prestigious competition at underage level and it is a great honour for counties to host the festival. Along with the unveiling of a plaque hurling games took place throughout the day in local venues such as Holycross, Borrisoleigh, Littleton and Moneygall, with the finals played in Semple Stadium.


Sixteen counties were represented in this commemorate Féile tournament. The overall winners of this competition were Clarinbridge, Co Galway.


Overall, the highlight of the day was future GAA stars having a day out in the home of hurling and enjoying some great games of hurling, this is the reason the festival was founded 50 years ago.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media