Priority list needs to be drawn up for graveyard projects

Independent Cllr Jim Ryan
Cllr Jim Ryan asked to have the graveyard wall at Moycarkey repaired as a section of it had fallen in.
Cllr Ryan told members that the wall had collapsed along one section and needed to be repaired before any further damage occurred. It is, he said, a job which needs to be tended to immediately.
Meanwhile, Cllr Micheal Lowry mentioned an issue in Ballycahill graveyard which had been put on a list to be undertaken but which was never done. These works are beyond the means of the voluntary groups in the parishes he said, but should be placed on a list and prioritised.
He was informed that a list would be drawn up and sent to the environment section of the council.
