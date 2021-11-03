Thurles and Clonmel Campuses Awarded the Green Flag

The Thurles and Clonmel TUS campuses have both been presented with the An Taisce Green Flag.

Staff and students received their flag yesterday in Thurles, with Clonmel Digital Campus presented on Monday.

TUS President Vincent Cunnane said the green flag demonstrates the commitment at TUS to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially in a week dedicated to climate change.

“It is also fitting that we are raising this Green Flag in the first week of COP26. The climate crisis and biodiversity crisis is challenging all leaders in society to radically consider how we can address these issues.

“However, there are immense opportunities in the future as we adjust our technologies, behaviour and economies to ensure we have a sustainable world in which we can live, work and play. TUS Thurles campus and Clonmel campus can visibly demonstrate that we are taking action,” said Mr Cunnane.

The Green Campus programme is an education programme that promotes environmental actions in institutions both nationally and internationally.

Nineteen institutions in Ireland have been awarded the green flag in Ireland with 40 registered in total.

An Taisce operate the Green Flag programme in Ireland.

The Director of the An Taisce Environmental Education Unit, Dr Michael John O’ Mahony, congratulated the students on this achievement and on their green projects.

“The long-term commitment of staff and students is clear to see. There are numerous best practice examples taking place. These are especially evident in links to the learning on campus and utilising the campus as a living lab. The student projects and annual green weeks are outstanding.

We look forward to watching how the Green-Campus journey in TUS develops in the coming years. We are delighted to acknowledge and recognise TUS Tipperary on their Green-Campus journey,” said Dr O’Mahony.

Lecturer and Green Campus Secretary Kevin Healion says the next theme for the Green Campus is biodiversity.

He said biodiversity protection has benefits for both the environment and health.

“I think that’s a theme which has wide appeal and where the Thurles and Clonmel campuses can really shine, fortunate as we are with large land areas with tree, hedge and grassland habitats.

My wish is for TUS to demonstrate best practice in how campus developments can integrate habitat protection for multiple benefits - wildlife and carbon storage, but also environmental appreciation, mental health and recreation through, for example, a combined walking/biodiversity trail,” said Mr Healion.

Head of the TUS Thurles campus, Seamus Hoyne, thanked everyone involved for their work on the Green Campus Programme.

He said the Thurles campus is focused on contributing positively to sustainability.

“The Green Campus flag is a physical manifestation of the efforts of the students and staff on the Thurles and Clonmel campus to address the sustainability agenda.

Our programmes will produce graduates and leaders who can make a difference; our campuses will be demonstrators and exemplars, and our research will drive new innovations,” said Mr Hoyne.