Padraic Maher to launch Thurles Sarsfields history

The Thurles Sarsfields GAA club history Vol 2 will be launched in the clubhouse on Friday evening next at 8:00pm and an open invitation is extended to all to attend.



The history, which has been penned by former club chairman, and well known historian and author, Liam Ó Donnchu, covers the period from 1960 to 2019 - a period of time which saw the many peaks and troughs the club has enjoyed, or endured, during that seventy year period.



With an extensive pictorial record accompanying the written word, this book is a must for anyone associated with one of the country's oldest GAA clubs. And, despite it's age and standing in the Association, the relatively new elements of ladies football and camogie have further enhanced and extended an already substantial organisation in the Cathedral Town.



Of course the famous Thurles Crokes football county final winning side of 1960 is featured as is the contribution of Durlas Og juvenile GAA club which was formed in 1979 and which has supplied so much tremendous talent for the blue and white jersey.

One such star is the man tasked with launching the book on Friday evening - the most successful modern day player in the county - the unequalled Padraic Maher. Indeed, the Maher name runs right through the club from its inception to the current day and Liam has likened Padraic to the great Tony Wall, who was the real leader of the senior hurling team through the sixties.

Padraic Maher, pictured with his mother Helen and the Dan Breen Cup after one of his county championships victories.

There is also an extensive statistical section in the book which will be available to purchase at the clubhouse from 6:00pm onwards. The actual launch will take place at 8:00pm and will help kickstart an important week for the club, with the county senior hurling final to be played nine days later against Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium.



“I am delighted that this Vol 2 of the history is ready to be launched and it completes the story of the club from the beginning, right up to 2019. There have been many exciting developments including the opening of our Social Centre, the addition of the ladies football and camogie elements and of course the many on-field successes as well,”Liam said.