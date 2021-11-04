Search

04/11/2021

Padraic Maher to launch Thurles Sarsfields history

One of the many photos to feature in the Thurles Sarsfields history book Vol 2, which be launched on Friday evening

One of the many photos to feature in the Thurles Sarsfields history book Vol 2, which be launched on Friday evening

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Volume 2 will be launched on Friday evening at the clubhouse at 8:00pm 

The Thurles Sarsfields GAA club history Vol 2 will be launched in the clubhouse on Friday evening next at 8:00pm and an open invitation is extended to all to attend.


The history, which has been penned by former club chairman, and well known historian and author, Liam Ó Donnchu, covers the period from 1960 to 2019 - a period of time which saw the many peaks and troughs the club has enjoyed, or endured, during that seventy year period.


With an extensive pictorial record accompanying the written word, this book is a must for anyone associated with one of the country's oldest GAA clubs. And, despite it's age and standing in the Association, the relatively new elements of ladies football and camogie have further enhanced and extended an already substantial organisation in the Cathedral Town.


Of course the famous Thurles Crokes football county final winning side of 1960 is featured as is the contribution of Durlas Og juvenile GAA club which was formed in 1979 and which has supplied so much tremendous talent for the blue and white jersey.
One such star is the man tasked with launching the book on Friday evening - the most successful modern day player in the county - the unequalled Padraic Maher. Indeed, the Maher name runs right through the club from its inception to the current day and Liam has likened Padraic to the great Tony Wall, who was the real leader of the senior hurling team through the sixties.

Padraic Maher, pictured with his mother Helen and the Dan Breen Cup after one of his county championships victories.

There is also an extensive statistical section in the book which will be available to purchase at the clubhouse from 6:00pm onwards. The actual launch will take place at 8:00pm and will help kickstart an important week for the club, with the county senior hurling final to be played nine days later against Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium.


“I am delighted that this Vol 2 of the history is ready to be launched and it completes the story of the club from the beginning, right up to 2019. There have been many exciting developments including the opening of our Social Centre, the addition of the ladies football and camogie elements and of course the many on-field successes as well,”Liam said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media