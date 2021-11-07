Search

07/11/2021

An excited cast for Thurles Drama Groups Playboy of the Western World

The cast members of Thurles Drama Group's Playboy of the Western World

The cast members of Thurles Drama Group's Playboy of the Western World

Reporter:

local contributor

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Monday November 15 -the opening night  -will be a fundraiser for the Thurles Lions Club Stanwix Homes Project which is currently underway at the site of the Widows Home near the Anner Hotel.

Thurles Drama Group will present J M Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World in the Source Arts Centre from Monday November 15th to Saturday 20th inclusive.


As with every show, there is a lot of people required to make it a success and with a large cast on stage too, it stretches resources to the limit. In addition, it is our first play since early spring 2020, which was cut short because of Covid, so finances are also limited as the group are non-profit making so all proceeds go into the next show.


Challenging times indeed but many have experienced worse in recent times. This is a chance however to put the last 18 months behind us, get out and see some theatre and enjoy an entertaining evening with Thurles Drama Group.


The Playboy centres on the romantic intrigue that takes place between Christy and Pegeen, but it has a cast of characters that feed this story with great relish and hilarity. Shawn Keogh (Patrick Nolan) loves Pegeen too and has plans of his own that keep being thwarted by Christy when he arrives. He seeks the help of the Widow Quinn (Sinead McGettrick) to hatch his plans and between them they create some wonderful moments in the play.


The Widow, always on the lookout herself even takes a shine to Christy to add to the plot. Then there is Old Mahon, Christy’s father (Flan Quigney) who turns up alive and well and all the best laid plans of the other characters are thrown into turmoil.
Old Mahon, like the Widow and Shaw Keogh are stock comic characters and you always know that their plans will not end well for Pegeen or Christy.


Johnny Fogarty plays Pegeen’s father, Michael James Flaherty and while he loves Pegeen dearly, he is a businessman first and foremost and sees Christy as a great celebrity who might even make him rich! These are very experienced members of the group and know how to play up a part to make the most of the plot and the comic moments that naturally arise.


The play also has a number of smaller parts as locals wonder into the shebeen to complicate the plot or simply satisfy their insatiable curiosity. These include Tommy Kennedy as Philly Cullen and Pat Loughnane as Jimmy Farrell and neighbours, Denis Slattery and Alecks Barons. The widow also has a few accomplices to support her schemes including Adie Bourke as Sarah Tansey, Aine McElgunn as Sarah Brady, Rosa Tynan as Honor Blake and Lily Nesbitt as Nellie.


The director Liam Ryan is also using live music for the show provided by Sean and Lily Nesbitt. A rich tapestry of characters then to add to the madness and tomfoolery.


The opening Night will be a fundraiser for the Thurles Lions Club Stanwix Homes Project which is currently underway at the site of the Widows Home near the Anner Hotel.


Tickets for opening night are available for €20 including a cheese and wine reception at 7 15pm. Tickets can be purchased from members of Thurles Lions Club, Thurles Drama group and at The Source Box-office. Tickets are selling fast for this great show so don’t delay.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media