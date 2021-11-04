Thurles Halloween Festival proves a treat

The 14th annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival which finished up on Halloween night with a spectacular fireworks display proved to be one of the best-attended festivals since its formation back in 2008.



Chairman of the organising committee, Cllr Jim Ryan stated that he was delighted with the way this years event went despite the Covid Restrictions and also the fantastic and extremely positive feedback that the festival generated.



“I am very proud of my committee and would like to acknowledge the huge effort put in by them in helping run one of the biggest Halloween Festivals in the country. We didn’t have much time to organise it and our budget was very limited due to not been able to fundraise during the year but this didn’t stop us from having our best festivals.



“I was thrilled by the way it grabbed the imagination of so many people in Thurles and was also delighted that so many people from outside of the town and county attended the numerous events that were on offer. Numbers were up at all our events and of course our biggest success was our annual fireworks display on Halloween night with over 1000 people attending despite the rain.

“Our Concert for Gary in the town park proved to be a massive hit and the feedback from it was extremely positive. We would like to thank all the bands who played on the day for providing a wonderful occasion for such a great cause in Jigsaw.



“Our aim of providing an arts festival with something for everyone once again materialised and we would like to thank so many including Tipperary County Council, Thurles Gardai, the Tipperary Star, Tipp FM, Thurles Rugby Club, Bookworm, The Source Arts Centre, Flexiweb, Simon Gleeson, TQ Electrical, Danielle Martin, and all our sponsors and volunteers.



“Planning for next years festival will begin again in January and the committee are already looking forward to it. We work extremely hard behind the scenes in producing our programme of events and it gives us great satisfaction knowing that so many gain a huge amount of enjoyment from our festival. Hopefully 2022 will be a bigger and better event.



“We would like to thank the following for their generous sponsorship and funding: Tipperary County Council, Tim Looby Accountants, Flexiweb, Air Impact Ltd, Centenary / Thurles Co Op, Aidan Davitt, Robbie Gallagher, Gerard Craughwell, Victor Boyhan, Paul Daly, Ned O Sullivan, and Martin Conway The Halloween Festival committee comprises Cllr Jim Ryan ( Chairman ), David Doran (Secretary), Pat Dunican (Treasurer), Ellen Dunican (PRO), Paddy Dunican and Mary Gleeson.