09/11/2021

Cllr Sean Ryan Confirms Active Travel Submission for Littleton NS

'I asked the council to apply for ‘Active Travel’ funding for Saint Kevin’s National School in Littleton'

Cllr Sean Ryan

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Littleton based Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the submission for ‘Active Travel’ to provide additional road safety measures at Littleton National School. Councillor Ryan made the proposal at the October meeting of the Thurles Municipal District.

Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star the Fianna Fail representative said ‘’at the recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District I asked the council to apply for ‘Active Travel’ funding for Saint Kevin’s National School in Littleton.

The council previously applied for such funding following my representations for Two Mile Borris National School and works will commence there next week. I am now delighted to confirm that the district has now applied for similar funding for Littleton National School and I am very hopeful that this application can be successful’’.

Cllr Ryan added ‘’I wish to acknowledge the hard work of the current Principal Claire Ryan, former Principal Christy Clancy, the Parents council and all the staff in working with me on this issue. I also want to acknowledge the huge work done by local parents in circulating a petition in Littleton to obtain additional safety measures for the school. I hope our collective efforts will achieve what we all want namely to ensure that the roads are safe as  children attend Littleton NS’

