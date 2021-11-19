Thurles Farmers Market is the place to be this Saturday morning - all are welcome.

Next Saturday there will be a special flavour with many additional craft stalls and some new food traders also.

The Market is operating on a blended format at present with some traders in the yard but the majority are setting up in the spacious area of The Greyhound Stadium interior.

On Saturday 20th there is a special flavour with many additional craft stalls and some new food traders also.

The regular traders will be there with fruit, vegetables, meats, milk, olde style country butter, eggs, jams, honey, apple juice, tea and coffee/treats, knitted goods and winter fuel. In addition we offer you the chance to support the local enterprises providing the following range of goods/services. Personalised products(Martina), Wax melts/car scents/room sprays(Stephanie), Baked goods(Doireann), Aloe Vera products(Judy), Handcrafted resin gifts(Emily), Personalised teddy/frames/bottle (Gillian), Wreaths/Christmas decos/artwork(Ethel), Painting(Jacinta), Handmade cards(Liz and Mike), Handcrafted hair bows/sweet bouquets(Laura), Children’s books(Patricia), Handmade cards(Joan), Christmas tableware(Marta), Wreaths/wooden crafts(Roisin), Miniature crafts(Evelyn), Handmade Christmas crafts(Bridget), Gemstone bracelets(Agita), Jewellery (Avril), Chocolate bouquets(Ciara), Personalised cake toppers & frames(Dawn).



The Greyhound Stadium offers an ideal location with plenty of free car parking right outside the door.

Christmas is coming too so please look out for our Cookie Decoration Competition at all the Markets leading up to Christmas and our Christmas Jumper Competition. Join us next weekend and try your hand at Cookie Decorating – and we would love to see some Christmas Jumpers! We have a prize to award for both! Best Decorated Cookie and Best Jumper.



Thurles Farmers Market intends to hold a special expanded Food and Craft Market on Saturday November 20th as described above and again on December 4th, December 11th and 18th with a good rotation of traders at the markets. The last market in 2021 will be the one on December 18th. And we can confirm that a very special couple Mr and Mrs Claus will be with us on December 18th with lots of seasonal cheer and song.

The Market on Saturday December 4th will mark the 15th birthday of the Thurles Farmers Market. Some special events and guests are planned for the day so please try to join us for that special occasion.



If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Tracy at 083 860 3402 or Stephanie at 085 706 9379.

Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.

Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.

Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9.00am - 12.30pm next Saturday.

Finally the Members of the Market would like to express our sympathy to our Chairperson Gillian Ryan Gleeson and family on the recent death of her mother Mrs Bridget Ryan and her father in law Mr Michael Gleeson. Our Sympathy is also extended to Eileen, Seamus and family on the death of her sister Bridget. May they Rest in Peace.